Election Commission 'fully prepared for early vote'

In response to a question on whether a House dissolution expected in early March would affect the commission’s tentative schedule of May 7 for the next general election, Sawang said that the agency was well prepared for any possible date.

The current House of Representatives’ four-year term ends on March 23 so a House dissolution in early March would not have any significant impact on the commission’s preparations to organise the election, he said.

When asked if the election date would still be May 7, he responded: “Do I still have to answer that question?”