Chuwit drops another triad bombshell as Rangsiman attacks ‘govt complicity’

Rangsiman accused the government of delays in tackling Chinese triad operations allegedly run by Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.

He also alleged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had failed to follow up on the case.

"I urge the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner and national police chief to speed up the case," he said.

Rangsiman said the delay may be because a company run by Chaiyanat rented at least 33 tour buses from a construction firm run by Prayut's nephew.

He suspected the buses were used to transport Chinese nationals suspected of being involved in illegal activities in Thailand.

He also claimed that several politicians have connections with Chinese triads, including ex-Palang Pracharath Party MP Thammanat Prompao and Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Anucha Nakasai.

He added that Chinese triads who have boasted connections with Thai politicians include call centre gang operator Zhang Jian Fu and trafficking boss She Zhi Jiang.

"More than 7,000 Chinese people have requested student visas from the Immigration Bureau," he said.

The number of immigration police officers suspected of helping Chinese gangsters to stay illegally in Thailand has risen from 80 to 110, the deputy national police chief said on Monday.

Rangsiman said Chinese triads have seized large areas of Chinatown’s Yaowarat Road from locals.

The upcoming general election will help decide whether the triad problem persists or not, he added.

