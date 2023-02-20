Prayut’s new party has no shady business links, insists aide

The declaration was in response to claims made by an opposition MP during last week’s general parliamentary debate.

Thanakorn said on Monday that Prayut does not want his party to launch any lawsuits, but said UTNP would have to eventually protect its name if the opposition does not stop its “unfounded” attacks.

Thanakorn, who has been working closely with Prayut as government spokesman and later as a Cabinet member, was referring to claims made by Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome.