Watchdog on the trail of 6 MPs, 1 senator for alleged corruption

He declined to identify them, saying that doing so could attract allegations of unfairness against the anti-graft agency because the next general election is approaching.

“Please allow me not to disclose any names. The next election is approaching, and we are worried about possible impacts,” Niwatchai said, explaining that the commission would be asked why it disclosed names of suspects ahead of an election.

He said the watchdog was not rushing its investigation, but “is working normally on this case”, adding that it was “just a coincidence” that the investigation was occurring as an election approached.

One person under investigation is a member of the ruling coalition, Niwatchai said, declining to name the person.

Those under investigation are from many political parties, but any action by the commission now could impact voting in the upcoming election, he said.