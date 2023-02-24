No real-time vote count reporting of general election to avoid mistakes: EC

He said that unofficial results of vote counting from polling stations across the country would be available for the media through the agency's ECT Report system. The information would be made available only after being verified, he added.

Sawang said the EC had learned a lesson from the previous general election of 2019 when its real-time reporting of the vote count through a mobile application was marred with mistakes.

He blamed it on human error, especially incorrect inputs by officials at voting stations. He explained that at least 70 entries of information needed to be keyed in manually from each of some 55,000 voting stations across the country.

The secretary-general said that through the ECT Report system, the agency would be able to provide quick but accurate vote count results. He said unofficial results of the election would be available on the night of voting day.