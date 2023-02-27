Prawit seeks ‘chance to end rift between conservatives and liberals’

Prawit said he had reviewed his entire working life and realised what had been happening to the country, trapping it in feuds between conservatives and liberals.

During his military career, Prawit said he had been instilled with loyalty to “the nation, religion and monarchy” and he has developed an ardent and unflinching loyalty to the monarchy.

But while he was commander of various Army forces during his career, he had seen the concerns of people from various sectors. Prawit said the concerns were mostly aimed at politicians.

He said a group of people with high-level roles that could affect the country’s situation, whom he called the “group of elites” who could determine the country’s fate, distrusted the background and behaviour of politicians.

“The distrust then escalated into doubt in democracy and the people’s knowledge and ability to elect politicians to control the administrative power,” Prawit wrote.

He said the distrust of politicians and the people’s choices prompted the elites to agree to suspend democracy through coups with the hope of seeing the country change for the better.

He said the elites have good intention for the country but could not come in to serve the country in elected governments. They could step in only via coup-installed governments.

Prawit said he shared their attitude while he served in the Army, but after he became the PPRP founder and leader, he had a new experience.

“Now, I understand the need to lead the country with a democratic regime,” Prawit wrote.

Prawit explained that no matter how bad politicians would be, the power to rule would eventually return to the people through elections.

He said although the coup-makers formed political parties, they would eventually be beaten by pro-democracy liberals in elections because the elites could not win the people’s trust as much as the politicians, who are close to the people.

“This is the source of the problem that caused rifts, which escalated into a divide between the authoritarian side and liberal side,” Prawit said.

He said no compromise could be reached between the two sides because each has been trying to destroy the other.

“It became a major obstacle for the country’s development and affected confidence in the country,” Prawit wrote.

He said in his future posts, he would explain “Why I am confident I can bridge this divide and how I’ll do it,” Prawit wrote.