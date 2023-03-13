Woman shouts curses at PM during his visit to Ratchaburi

Prayut and his team were visiting Ban Pong district in the western province on Monday to check on the progress of government projects in the province.

Witnesses said the woman was among the crowd waiting to welcome the premier’s convoy, but she suddenly shouted some curses at Prayut as the PM’s car approached.

Witnesses said a plainclothes policewoman quickly covered the woman’s mouth and tried to push her out of the crowd. As the woman remained defiant, other officers had to forcefully drag her out to behind a parked van.

One of the officials reportedly told bystanders that the woman was fainting, and other officials were giving her first-aid.

Another woman was seen raising a three-finger salute, a symbol of a protest against the junta. She was quickly surrounded by officials and then escorted out of the area, witnesses said.

Several people in the crowd reportedly shouted at the woman, and urged her not to do anything that would embarrass the people of Ban Pong.

A member of the press who managed to take photos and a video clip of the incident was approached by officials and asked to show his press membership card and questioned on the purpose of the filming.

The political atmosphere in Thailand is heating up as the long-awaited general election approaches, expected to be on May 7. Last week, Prayut had hinted that he would dissolve the House of Representatives after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 14).