Prayut admits rival Srettha may have stronger economic management credentials

“I’m not competing against him,” Prayut replied when a reporter asked him whether he considered property tycoon Srettha a formidable rival in the upcoming election.

“But please take a look at the overall picture of my government now. Everybody is capable. Some may say that I lack economic knowledge but I have been prime minister for several years so I’ve learned and I have several capable people to assist my work.”

Pheu Thai has hinted that Srettha, a successful property tycoon, would be among its three prime minister candidates.

Prayut denied that his government was rushing to approve the budget or new projects to try to woo support from voters.