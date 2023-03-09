Presumed PM candidate Srettha hits Pheu Thai campaign trail
Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin launched his election campaign for Pheu Thai with a walkabout in Bangkok's Khlong Toei district on Wednesday.
Srettha, the president and CEO of real estate giant Sansiri, visited the Duang Prateep Foundation to hear opinions and complaints from locals in Bangkok’s poorest district.
The man expected to be one of Pheu Thai’s three prime minister nominations received a warm welcome from locals that included red roses gifted by two red-shirted women.
The property mogul addressed concerns over housing brought up by Khlong Toei residents, saying the issue needed to be improved in every aspect and pledging to pass it to the party's policy team.
He also vowed the minimum wage would rise to 600 baht if Pheu Thai wins the general election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
He expressed confidence that Pheu Thai candidate Nawathan Thawatwongdechakul would be re-elected as Khlong Toei’s MP.
He also pledged to do his best as chief adviser to Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, the head of the Pheu Thai Family. Paetongtarn is also expected to be named as a PM candidate by the party after topping most surveys on people’s preferred choice for next PM. Srettha has reportedly said he is only interested in becoming prime minister and would spurn any other seat in the Cabinet.
Asked how a business tycoon like him could understand ordinary people, Srettha said the key was to understand what people are looking for. His task, he said, was to inform Pheu Thai about people's complaints so the party could improve their quality of life.
"Pheu Thai and I are doing our best because we understand the problems over the past eight years, especially inequality in economy and society," he said.
Asked if Pheu Thai could win the Bangkok election by a landslide, he said this would be decided by voters, adding that the party had a duty to present policies that meet people's needs.
Srettha also shrugged off whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit’s threat to scrutinise him, saying he would defend any accusations rigorously.
Asked if Chuwit's moves would threaten his bid as Pheu Thai's PM candidate, Srettha was non-committal. "Poverty and inequality are my enemy," he said.
