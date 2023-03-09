Presumed PM candidate Srettha hits Pheu Thai campaign trail

The property mogul addressed concerns over housing brought up by Khlong Toei residents, saying the issue needed to be improved in every aspect and pledging to pass it to the party's policy team.

He also vowed the minimum wage would rise to 600 baht if Pheu Thai wins the general election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.

He expressed confidence that Pheu Thai candidate Nawathan Thawatwongdechakul would be re-elected as Khlong Toei’s MP.

He also pledged to do his best as chief adviser to Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, the head of the Pheu Thai Family. Paetongtarn is also expected to be named as a PM candidate by the party after topping most surveys on people’s preferred choice for next PM. Srettha has reportedly said he is only interested in becoming prime minister and would spurn any other seat in the Cabinet.