Army must follow Air Force’s example to ensure neutrality at election: Move Forward

On Wednesday, Air Force commander-in-chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot said all parties were welcome to campaign at the RTAF stadium, auditorium and club. He said the Air Force would remain neutral in the upcoming election.

“This is admirable. The RTAF has become the first armed force to provide space for political parties to campaign. This is a show of neutrality,” said Tanadej Pengsuk, Move Forward’s tentative candidate for Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, on Thursday.

Tanadej said it was disappointing to hear Army chief Narongphan Jitkaewthae declare last week that the Army would not allow voting booths inside its bases to facilitate soldiers’ participation in the election.