Army must follow Air Force’s example to ensure neutrality at election: Move Forward
The Future Forward Party has called on the Army and Navy to follow the example of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and allow all parties to use their facilities for election campaigning.
On Wednesday, Air Force commander-in-chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot said all parties were welcome to campaign at the RTAF stadium, auditorium and club. He said the Air Force would remain neutral in the upcoming election.
“This is admirable. The RTAF has become the first armed force to provide space for political parties to campaign. This is a show of neutrality,” said Tanadej Pengsuk, Move Forward’s tentative candidate for Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, on Thursday.
Tanadej said it was disappointing to hear Army chief Narongphan Jitkaewthae declare last week that the Army would not allow voting booths inside its bases to facilitate soldiers’ participation in the election.
He said that all armed forces should show their neutrality in civilian politics by allowing all parties to launch election campaigns in their facilities, pointing out that soldiers are also Thai citizens.