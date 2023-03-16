Democrats aim to reboot education, promote soft power via ‘T-Wave’
The Democrat Party on Thursday announced a plan to reboot the country’s education system by putting more focus on science and technology so that graduates will find jobs and the country will be better able to compete in the global economy.
The so-called “T-Wave” campaign was announced by Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich at a seminar held by the party.
Kalaya said she and Prof Suchatvee Suwansawat developed the T-Wave campaign to ensure that Thai students become immune to digital and technological disruptions.
The T-Wave campaign will promote the study of science and even computer coding in Thai schools, she told the seminar.
The T-Wave campaign has three elements: Thais, tech, and teens, she said.
It will create networks of capable Thais who can share their knowledge and skills with other citizens, Kalaya said, adding that they will be encouraged to work at the international level.
Promoting the study of technology in schools will also alleviate educational gaps, she said.
The campaign will help Thai teens develop their full potential by encouraging them to learn how to use new technologies in a fun atmosphere, she added.
Kalaya said Thailand should emulate South Korea’s success in promoting its soft power through its K-Wave.