Democrats aim to reboot education, promote soft power via ‘T-Wave’

The so-called “T-Wave” campaign was announced by Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich at a seminar held by the party.

Kalaya said she and Prof Suchatvee Suwansawat developed the T-Wave campaign to ensure that Thai students become immune to digital and technological disruptions.

The T-Wave campaign will promote the study of science and even computer coding in Thai schools, she told the seminar.

The T-Wave campaign has three elements: Thais, tech, and teens, she said.