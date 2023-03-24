Prayut unveils UTN economic team powering push for MP seats, PM post
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha unveiled his United Thai Nation (UTN) Party’s economic team for the upcoming general election on Thursday.
Prayut, who is UTN’s prime minister candidate and strategy committee president, was joined by party executives including leader Peeraphan Salirathaviphak and secretary-general Akanat Promphan at the unveiling event in Bangkok.
The UTN economic team is led by ML Chayotid Kridakon and includes three experienced economists – Chawin Athakravisunthorn, Wit Wannakrairoj and Win Suteerachai.
ML Chayotid is a Thailand trade representative and a former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Thailand).
UTN also unveiled the following panel of economic advisers:
- Trairong Suwannakhiri, the party's chief adviser, will be responsible for macroeconomics and finance policy.
- Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, responsible for household debt.
- Minister of Social Development and Human Security Chuti Krairiksh, responsible for vulnerable groups and senior citizens.
- Minister of PM’s Office Anucha Nakasai, responsible for agricultural policy.
- Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, responsible for labour policy.
- Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, responsible for healthcare and quality of life.