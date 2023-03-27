Thai political parties’ environment policies good, but not strong enough: TDRI
As a guideline to tackle the country’s worsening fine dust pollution, the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has put together different political parties’ policies in a new report.
The report, published on March 10, details proposals made by political parties to fight PM2.5 pollution.
“PM2.5 is a serious issue because more than 30,000 lives are lost to it every year and thousands of people develop health problems,” the report said.
“TDRI welcomes the policies proposed by several political parties to tackle the issue, such as promoting the use of electric vehicles in public transport and banning slash-and-burn farming.”
PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can lodge in the lungs. It has been known to cause chronic heart and lung diseases. Thailand’s safe level for PM2.5 pollution is 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 12µg/m3.
The report noted that though the proposed policies offered ways of tackling PM2.5, proper coordination will be required with several ministries to make them effective.
It also pointed out that none of the parties had come up with clear goals for Thailand to achieve its net-zero goal by 2065, as it has pledged.
The report said that though some political parties proposed a reduction in the use of coal-powered power plants and promoted electric vehicles, they toned down the policies to just creating carbon credits for farmers.
“They changed the environment policy on carbon emissions to simple bread-and-butter policies,” the report noted.
The TDRI report said several parties had proposed a transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, such as solar panels and a ban on coal-powered plants.
“But many also proposed that certain groups be allowed to use free electricity. This can lead to a surge in carbon emissions if the energy transition is not implemented fast enough,” the report added.
In response to the TDRI report, Thansettakij, a publication under Nation Group, has compiled key environmental policies put forward by some parties contesting in the May 14 election. The parties and their policies are:
Move Forward
The party has come up with a package called “Progressive Thai Environment”, which aims to reduce carbon emissions alongside driving economic growth.
Its policies on PM2.5 are:
• Banning the burning of farm waste and turning carbon emissions into income
• Spending 3 million baht in 1,000 sub-districts nationwide to eliminate the burning of farm waste
• Promoting the growing of rice in dry fields instead of in water.
The party’s policies on public transport are:
• Making public transport vehicles clean and hygienic
• Changing interprovincial buses into electric buses within seven years
• Declaring a “car-free” day to encourage people to not use private vehicles
• Changing diesel train engines into electric ones
• Providing a free vehicle check-up once a year
• Controlling the number of trucks plying city roads.
Bhumjaithai
The party has listed solutions to various issues in its “Proud Bangkok 24/7” proposal, with its PM2.5 policies listed in the “quality of life” section.
The PM2.5 policies are:
• Providing electric bus and boat services across Bangkok
• Installing solar panels for all households
• Converting taxi motorcycles into electric ones by getting each operator to buy an electric bike at the low price of 6,000 baht.
Pheu Thai
The party has proposed six policies for tackling PM2.5. They are:
• Banning farmers’ slash-and-burn techniques
• Negotiating with neighbouring countries to ban the burning of farm waste
• Changing thousands of buses into electric ones as soon as possible
• Strictly enforcing laws against the emission of black smoke by cars and factories, and preventing construction sites from creating dust.
• Turning Thailand into an EV manufacturing hub
• Pushing for the enactment of the Clean Air Bill.
Democrat
The party has promised to work on improving the quality of water and air in Bangkok and has also promised to push for the enactment of the Clean Air Bill.
Chart Thai Pattana
The party has come up with six policies, namely:
• Protecting, conserving, rehabilitating and developing the environment
• Boosting efficiency in managing the environment
• Controlling and tackling pollution
• Researching and developing sustainable environmental policies
• Improving the energy production industry and using alternative fuel
• Boosting public awareness on the protection of the environment.
Chart Pattana Kla
The party has proposed the issuing of bonds to raise funds for reforestation and the tackling of environmental issues.