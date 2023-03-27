Thai political parties’ environment policies good, but not strong enough: TDRI

The report, published on March 10, details proposals made by political parties to fight PM2.5 pollution.

“PM2.5 is a serious issue because more than 30,000 lives are lost to it every year and thousands of people develop health problems,” the report said.

“TDRI welcomes the policies proposed by several political parties to tackle the issue, such as promoting the use of electric vehicles in public transport and banning slash-and-burn farming.”

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can lodge in the lungs. It has been known to cause chronic heart and lung diseases. Thailand’s safe level for PM2.5 pollution is 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 12µg/m3.