Thailand’s general election to be held on May 14
The Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that the general election would be held on May 14 and that it will be published in the Royal Gazette soon.
According to the organic law on elections, the EC is required to formally announce the election date within five days of House dissolution.
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved the House of Representatives on Monday.
The EC said it will also announce the dates for political parties to formally register their candidates within five days of House dissolution. However, it said, these dates will be announced after the May 14 election date is published in the Royal Gazette.
The EC is also scheduled to announce the names of the polling stations within seven days after parties have registered their candidates.
The EC will inform the caretaker Cabinet and Secretariat of the Cabinet about its decisions, which will be later published in the Royal Gazette.
The caretaking Cabinet had approved a 5.94-billion-baht budget for the EC to hold the election.