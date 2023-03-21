Anutin hugs Prayut, but insists no pacts made for UTNP-led coalition

However, Anutin, who is also public health minister, was quick to say that this hug does not mean his party has made a deal to join a United Thai Nation Party (UTNP)-led coalition.

Anutin said it is too soon to predict the composition of the next coalition, as everything will depend on the results of the next election.

The date of the election has been tentatively set for May 7.

Upon spotting Anutin and Prayut walk out together after the Cabinet meeting, a reporter said it was good to see them together.