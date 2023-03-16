Anutin insists he was not plotting 'election coup’ over lunch with Prawit

Photos of Prawit lunching with fellow deputy PM Anutin and two core Bhumjaithai members – suspended transport minister Saksayam Chidchob and UthaiThani MP Chada Thaiseth – were splashed across the internet on Wednesday.

The three met at Prawit’s Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation at noon.

“The lunch get-together was planned much earlier and had no political significance,” insisted Anutin in an interview with FM 96.0 radio station.

Anutin, who doubles as health minister, said the meeting was planned when Prawit was greeted by Bhumjaithai deputy leader Chada during a trip to Nakhon Sawan in late January.