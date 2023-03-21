Abhisit to join Democrat Party’s election campaign: Jurin

Jurin said Chuan Leekpai would be the only former Democrat leader, who would seek re-election as a party-list MP.

Jurin said he had held discussions with the three senior former leaders and all of them had pledged they would support the party’s election campaigns in the the best way possible.

“Khun Abhisit is still a party member who is willing to help with the party’s campaign, but he will not contest for a House seat,” Jurin said.

Jurin succeeded Abhisit as the party leader after Abhisit stepped down to take responsibility for the humiliating defeat of Thailand’s oldest political party in the 2019 election.