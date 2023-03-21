Paetongtarn, Srettha seek blessings at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine ahead of election battle
Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew led the party’s two prospective PM candidates to pay respects at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine on Tuesday morning.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family project, and her chief adviser, property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, arrived at the shrine at 9am.
“Today is an auspicious day. We have come to pay respect now that the House has been dissolved,” Paetongtarn said.
The House of Representatives was dissolved on Monday to make way for the next general election, which has tentatively been scheduled for May 7.
Apart from Cholnan, also accompanying them was Puangphet Chunla-iad, chairperson of the party’s Bangkok affairs coordination committee.
Cholnan had earlier indicated that both Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former PM and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, and Srettha will be nominated as PM candidates due to their high popularity ratings.
Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai had been campaigning for votes even before the House was dissolved.
“Nothing can slow us down,” she said.
Paetongtarn, who is late into her pregnancy and is expected to deliver her first child late next month or early May, said nothing will stop her from campaigning or casting her vote.
She said she already travels about two hours daily to participate in election campaigns.
“Except I can’t stay overnight in provinces. From now on, Khun Srettha will help with the party campaign,” she said.
As for whether she will run as party-list MP, she said it was up to the party’s executive board to decide if it will field her.
“I can be anywhere and do anything to help the country. But as I’ve said, I can’t do it alone. Everything must be done as a team. I can be wherever the party and the people see fit,” Paetongtarn said.
Srettha said if Pheu Thai wins enough votes to form the next government, it will have to reconsider ongoing policies and improve some of them for efficiency.
Asked if he would change the government’s 20-year national strategy if some policies are seen as benefiting certain groups, Srettha said a Pheu Thai-led government would definitely not allow any policies that are beneficial for some people.
Meanwhile, Cholnan said that though the party has already announced its tentative list of 400 constituency candidates, the names can be changed depending on the circumstances.
After paying respects at the City Pillar Shrine, the group headed to the Emerald Buddha Temple to seek blessings.