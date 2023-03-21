Paetongtarn, Srettha seek blessings at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine ahead of election battle

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family project, and her chief adviser, property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, arrived at the shrine at 9am.

“Today is an auspicious day. We have come to pay respect now that the House has been dissolved,” Paetongtarn said.

The House of Representatives was dissolved on Monday to make way for the next general election, which has tentatively been scheduled for May 7.

Apart from Cholnan, also accompanying them was Puangphet Chunla-iad, chairperson of the party’s Bangkok affairs coordination committee.