Pheu Thai offers digital cash to all Thais if it forms the next govt
The Pheu Thai Party will create digital wallets for every Thai over the age of 18 so that it can transfer cash to them if it forms the next government, one of the party’s likely candidates for prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, announced on Friday.
The purpose of the cash transfers is to stimulate economic growth, the property-tycoon-turned politician told an election rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus.
The 400 candidates the party has selected for constituency races were introduced to its supporters at the rally in an indoor stadium.
A crowd of about 10,000 people filled almost every seat in the stadium for the “Think Big, Act Smart for All Thais” rally.
There will be some restrictions on the cash transfers.
The owners of the digital wallets can only spend the money within a four-kilometre-radius of their homes and the money will only be valid for six months, Srettha said.
He is the chief advisor to the head of the Pheu Thai Family project, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. She is the eldest daughter of party patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, who lives in self-imposed exile.
Thais have been suffering from economic hardship during the past eight years, so Pheu Thai has come up with a new economic stimulus policy, Srettha said.
He did not say how much money each person would receive.
“Shops [where the money is spent] can exchange the digital cash into baht at state-owned banks,” Srettha explained.
“This policy will boost circulation of cash in communities so that Thailand’s economy will recover from the local to national level,” he added.
Srettha said a Pheu Thai government would also open new foreign markets so that Thai entrepreneurs could export more products.
A Pheu Thai government will promote tourism to generate more income for Thais, he added.
A Pheu Thai government will also boost the credibility of Thai passports so that Thai tourists can visit any corner in the world, he said.
In terms of human rights, Srettha said Thais would have more freedom of expression and a Pheu Thai government would do away with military conscription.
He concluded his speech by urging the party’s 400 constituency candidates to convey the Pheu Thai message to voters in their constituencies.