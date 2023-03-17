Pheu Thai offers digital cash to all Thais if it forms the next govt

The purpose of the cash transfers is to stimulate economic growth, the property-tycoon-turned politician told an election rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus.

The 400 candidates the party has selected for constituency races were introduced to its supporters at the rally in an indoor stadium.

A crowd of about 10,000 people filled almost every seat in the stadium for the “Think Big, Act Smart for All Thais” rally.

There will be some restrictions on the cash transfers.