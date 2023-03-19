Thai voters’ top choice for next PM is still Paetongtarn
Pheu Thai Party's Paetongtarn Shinawatra is still the top choice for the next PM’s post, a new opinion poll shows.
The youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra led the poll with 38.2% followed by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat with 15.75% and incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with 15.65%.
Pheu Thai Party, meanwhile, won the most hearts, followed by Move Forward and United Thai Nation (UTN), which will be fielding Prayut.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from March 2 to 8 among 2,000 respondents across the country. The respondents, who were 18 and above, hailed from different levels of income and educational backgrounds.
Here are some of the poll results.
Who would you pick as the next PM?
• 38.20%: Paetongtarn
• 15.75%: Pita
• 15.65%: Prayut
• 9.45%: Undecided
• 5.10%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party leader)
• 4.45%: Pol General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party leader)
• 2.35%: Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat leader)
• 1.60% Chonlanan Srikaew (Pheu Thai leader)
• 1.55%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party leader)
• 1.40% Korn Chatikavanij (Chart Pattana Kla leader)
• 1.15%: No comment
• 3.35%: Others
Others, in this case, include Paetongtarn's chief adviser Srettha Thavisin, Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwan, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, House speaker Chuan Leekpai, ex-Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin and ex-Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva.
Which party would you choose for constituency MPs? The top 10 answers:
• 49.75%: Pheu Thai
• 17.40%: Move Forward
• 11.75%: United Thai Nation
• 5.40%: Democrat
• 2.95%: Thai Sang Thai
• 2.70%: Bhumjaithai
• 2.60%: Thai Liberal
• 2.35%: Undecided
• 2.15%: Palang Pracharath
• 2.95%: Others
Which party would you choose for party-list MP? Top 10 answers:
• 49.85%: Pheu Thai
• 17.15%: Move Forward
• 12.15%: United Thai Nation
• 4.95%: Democrat
• 2.85%: Thai Liberal
• 2.60%: Thai Sang Thai
• 2.55%: Bhumjaithai
• 2.35%: Undecided
• 2.30%: Palang Pracharath
• 3.25%: Others.