Thai voters’ top choice for next PM is still Paetongtarn

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from March 2 to 8 among 2,000 respondents across the country. The respondents, who were 18 and above, hailed from different levels of income and educational backgrounds.

Here are some of the poll results.

Who would you pick as the next PM?

• 38.20%: Paetongtarn

• 15.75%: Pita

• 15.65%: Prayut

• 9.45%: Undecided

• 5.10%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party leader)

• 4.45%: Pol General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party leader)

• 2.35%: Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat leader)

• 1.60% Chonlanan Srikaew (Pheu Thai leader)

• 1.55%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party leader)

• 1.40% Korn Chatikavanij (Chart Pattana Kla leader)

• 1.15%: No comment

• 3.35%: Others

Others, in this case, include Paetongtarn's chief adviser Srettha Thavisin, Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwan, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, House speaker Chuan Leekpai, ex-Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin and ex-Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva.