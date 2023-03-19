Pattaya business operators discuss future with Pheu Thai leaders

They met Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and Prommin Lertsuridej, chairman of the party’s economic affairs committee, at the restaurant Prego Pattaya.

Joining them were Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Sonthaya Khunpluem, leader of the powerful Palang Chon group, which defected from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party to join Pheu Thai.

The business representatives called for neighbouring U-Tapao airport to be upgraded to increase tourism in Pattaya.

They also called on a Pheu Thai government to re-zone Pattaya to give priority to tourism.