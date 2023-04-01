‘Fed up’ voters ready to transform Thai politics: veteran politician

“I have been in politics for over 40 years and I have never seen people so excited to see changes in government leaders like this time,” Wan Noor said.

Voters are “fed up” from years of suffering, said the former House speaker who leads the opposition Prachachat Party.

“I believe there will certainly be a landslide change,” he said.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha has served as prime minister since 2014, months after he overthrew an elected government in a military coup. The power seizure came after months of political chaos and violence.

The next coalition government will be formed within a week after the two parliamentary chambers convene to select the next prime minister, Wan Noor predicted.

The Constitution empowers senators to join MPs in selecting a prime minister, who needs majority support from both Houses to get the top seat.