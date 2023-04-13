Pheu Thai’s crackdown on drugs will include payment for successful tips
Somsak Thepsutin, a former justice minister, said that informants will receive 5% of the assets seized from convicted drug traffickers if the Pheu Thai Party forms the next government.
A Pheu Thai government will use block-chain technology to help people anonymously inform authorities about drug trafficking, Somsak told a campaign rally in Nakhon Sawan province on Wednesday.
Informants will receive 5% of the value of seized assets after cases are finalised in court, the former justice minister said on stage at the rally at Ruay Sup market in Muang district’s Wat Sai tambon.
Somsak also reassured Nakhon Sawan voters that Pheu Thai’s economic stimulus policies – including the transfer of 10,000 baht into digital wallets of every Thai 16 years of age or older – are true.
“If a family has four or five members, it will get 40,000 or 50,000 baht, which should be enough to start a career,” Somsak told the crowd.
Pheu Thai also has also pledged to raise daily minimum wage to 600 a day and implement a three-year debt moratorium for farmers with loans from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.
Pheu Thai has policies for eliminating drugs and poverty, Pheu Thai member Wiwanthanachai Na Kalasin told the rally.