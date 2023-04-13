Pheu Thai’s crackdown on drugs will include payment for successful tips

A Pheu Thai government will use block-chain technology to help people anonymously inform authorities about drug trafficking, Somsak told a campaign rally in Nakhon Sawan province on Wednesday.

Informants will receive 5% of the value of seized assets after cases are finalised in court, the former justice minister said on stage at the rally at Ruay Sup market in Muang district’s Wat Sai tambon.

Somsak also reassured Nakhon Sawan voters that Pheu Thai’s economic stimulus policies – including the transfer of 10,000 baht into digital wallets of every Thai 16 years of age or older – are true.