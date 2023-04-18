Thai Navy allows election campaigns inside barracks under EC’s eye

“RTN has clear guidelines on supporting the general election [on May 14],” he said, adding that the guidelines are in line with the Defence Ministry’s rules and Cabinet resolution.

He said RTN units have been instructed to ensure all political parties are given an equal chance to campaign and for the Navy to maintain its political neutrality.

“Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet has instructed officials to adhere to political neutrality,” he said.