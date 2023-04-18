Thai Navy allows election campaigns inside barracks under EC’s eye
Political parties are allowed to rally for votes inside Royal Thai Navy (RTN) barracks under the Election Commission (EC)’s supervision, RTN spokesperson Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Tuesday.
“RTN has clear guidelines on supporting the general election [on May 14],” he said, adding that the guidelines are in line with the Defence Ministry’s rules and Cabinet resolution.
He said RTN units have been instructed to ensure all political parties are given an equal chance to campaign and for the Navy to maintain its political neutrality.
“Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet has instructed officials to adhere to political neutrality,” he said.
He explained that special areas within Navy barracks have been prepared for election campaigns. But candidates must seek permission from the EC before launching any campaigns inside the barracks.
He also said that Navy officers have the freedom to vote for who they want, but anybody caught interfering with the election process will be punished.
“RTN adheres to political neutrality and unity without causing conflicts,” he said. “RTN is ready to support a government that has been elected by the people in order to maintain a democratic form of government with the King as head of state.”