New Thai Navy frigate sets sail from Chinese shipyard

It will be used to support a Chinese S26T Yuan class submarine, delivery of which has been delayed by a dispute over its engine. The RTN reportedly began a new round of talks last week on switching the originally specified German-made sub engines for the Chinese-built CHD620 engines.

The HTMS Chang is due to depart Shanghai today (Tuesday) and arrive at Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi on April 25. The frigate is 213 metres long and 28 metres wide, with a maximum displacement of 20,003 tonnes, a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles. The ship can tolerate choppy seas and accommodate a crew of 600.

The frigate was bought as part of the Navy’s 20-year strategy (2017-2036) to procure four landing platform docks to be used in amphibious warfare, marine rescue and disaster relief.

“The Royal Thai Navy has to procure more landing platform docks to maximise operational efficiency," the RTA said.