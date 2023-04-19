Thai activists swap protests for ballot boxes

Lookkate says she herself has 28 criminal cases pending against her - including two of lese majeste, which would end her parliamentary career if she were to win a seat. Anyone convicted of an offence is disqualified from the legislature.

"I want to use my knowledge and skills in order to work with the party, including revoking any laws that take away people's right of expression or (work on) the law on torture and enforced disappearance," said Lookkate, who is running for the third district of Pathum Thani, a province north of Bangkok.

In Bangkok, Toto is campaigning on a similar platform for the same party. He cruises around local neighbourhoods and walks through the streets meeting voters with hopes that they will provide him with momentum for change as the sometimes-violent street protests yielded few tangible results.

He currently has over a dozen cases against him in court, from his activist days, including the 112 and 116 charges, which altogether add up to 50 years of imprisonment.

"You can break me but I will not bend. I know myself; I am serious about everything that I do, it's become a mission to act right away, especially if I am sure that it's the right thing to do," said Toto.

Other parties like the Pheu Thai and Thai Sang Thai have also welcomed youth activists into their ranks either as candidates or policymakers ahead of the poll, according to political watchers.

The Move Forward Party with its young members have drafted new policies, including those that concern LGBT rights or ending the military draft which they hope will appeal to young voters.

"The old way of politics is dying, a new leaf is turning. This election will be a test of whether I am right or not. We'll have to see after May 14 (election)," said Toto.

