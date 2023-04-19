Many former finance ministers in Palang Pracharath’s ‘economic dream team’

Charnkit said he is also a part of the economic team.

He said it was the charisma of party leader and PM candidate General Prawit Wongsuwan that made it possible to bring together several big-name economic experts.

Charnkit said the members of the team have a lot of experience in economic and trade affairs as well as in foreign investments.

He said if Palang Pracharath retains power after the May 14 election, the next government would be able to resume the work being done by the current government and the economy would continue to grow without disruption.