Many former finance ministers in Palang Pracharath’s ‘economic dream team’
The Palang Pracharath Party on Wednesday announced its “economic dream team”, which includes several former and current economic ministers of the party-led outgoing coalition government.
The economic team was announced by Charnkrit Dejvitak, the party’s spokesman for the election strategic committee.
Charnkrit said the economic team members include:
- Santi Promphat, deputy finance minister in the outgoing Cabinet
- Uttama Savanayana, former finance minister and former industry minister
- Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, former finance minister
- Sontirat Sontijirawong, former energy minister
- Mingkwan Saengsuwan, former commerce minister
- Varathep Ratanakorn, former deputy finance minister
- Narumon Pinyosinwat, former assistant to the finance minister
- Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, an independent academic on energy affairs.
Charnkit said he is also a part of the economic team.
He said it was the charisma of party leader and PM candidate General Prawit Wongsuwan that made it possible to bring together several big-name economic experts.
Charnkit said the members of the team have a lot of experience in economic and trade affairs as well as in foreign investments.
He said if Palang Pracharath retains power after the May 14 election, the next government would be able to resume the work being done by the current government and the economy would continue to grow without disruption.
Charnwit added that his party would soon announce a big package of its election strategies.