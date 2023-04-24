Democrats woo Bangkok voters with ‘4 pledges and 3 prohibitions’
The Democrat Party highlighted its “four pledges and three prohibitions” policy while seeking support from Bangkok voters during a rally at the statue of King Taksin on Wongwian Yai roundabout on Sunday.
Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Jurin Laksanawisit told the crowd he had witnessed an increasingly positive response from voters while campaigning in provinces across the country in recent weeks.
He urged Bangkokians in Phra Nakhon and Thonburi districts to get behind the Democrats in the upcoming election and give the party a foothold in the capital.
The Democrats lost all their seats in their one-time stronghold of Bangkok at the last election in 2019 and scored a dismal 52 seats nationwide.
“Democrat members are still committed to improving Bangkok although we currently have no seats here,” Jurin told the crowd. “This election will be different. I am 1 million percent sure that there will be Democrat MPs in Phra Nakhon and Thonburi.”
Jurin then highlighted the pledges and prohibitions it has vowed to uphold if elected to form a new government.
The four pledges are: Adhere to the principle of democracy with the king as head of state; ensure that the prime minister comes from the majority party in the lower House; create jobs rather than giving handouts, especially in tourism, agriculture, and exports; and tackle drug problems aggressively while limiting legal cannabis to medicinal uses.
The three prohibitions are: No rewriting Section 112 (the lese majeste law) of the Criminal Code; no unrestricted use of cannabis, such as for recreation; and no corruption.
“Please remember which party used to cheat and which politicians have been corrupted. Do not vote for them in the upcoming election, as they will definitely cheat again if they come to power,” said Jurin.