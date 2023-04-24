Democrats woo Bangkok voters with ‘4 pledges and 3 prohibitions’

Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Jurin Laksanawisit told the crowd he had witnessed an increasingly positive response from voters while campaigning in provinces across the country in recent weeks.

He urged Bangkokians in Phra Nakhon and Thonburi districts to get behind the Democrats in the upcoming election and give the party a foothold in the capital.

The Democrats lost all their seats in their one-time stronghold of Bangkok at the last election in 2019 and scored a dismal 52 seats nationwide.

“Democrat members are still committed to improving Bangkok although we currently have no seats here,” Jurin told the crowd. “This election will be different. I am 1 million percent sure that there will be Democrat MPs in Phra Nakhon and Thonburi.”

Jurin then highlighted the pledges and prohibitions it has vowed to uphold if elected to form a new government.