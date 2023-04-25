Pheu Thai will slash power bills at first Cabinet meeting: Srettha

Campaigning at Rama VIII Bridge on Monday, former property tycoon Srettha pledged his party will focus on fixing urgent problems faced by city residents, namely power bills, fuel costs, and the cost of living.

“Other parties have promised to cut power bills to gain votes. Please do not believe their lies,” he said. “They have been in government for years and have done nothing until now, when the election is right around the corner. Why didn’t they do something before?”

“It is time for a new government that can actually do what it promises,” he said.

Thailand was rocked by surging inflation and a cost-of-living crisis last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global prices for oil and other commodities soaring.

Global oil prices have stabilised this year but consumers in Thailand are still feeling the pinch. After suffering from rising power bills since the start of this year, consumers got some relief on Monday when the energy regulator announced the cost of electricity will fall by 2 satang per unit from May.

Srettha also promised a flat fare of 20 baht for elevated and underground trains throughout the city, as well as a minimum wage of 600 baht per day within four years, starting at over 400 baht next year.