Pheu Thai will slash power bills at first Cabinet meeting: Srettha
Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin promised Bangkokians that the party will slash power bills at its first Cabinet meeting if it wins power at the May 14 general election.
Campaigning at Rama VIII Bridge on Monday, former property tycoon Srettha pledged his party will focus on fixing urgent problems faced by city residents, namely power bills, fuel costs, and the cost of living.
“Other parties have promised to cut power bills to gain votes. Please do not believe their lies,” he said. “They have been in government for years and have done nothing until now, when the election is right around the corner. Why didn’t they do something before?”
“It is time for a new government that can actually do what it promises,” he said.
Thailand was rocked by surging inflation and a cost-of-living crisis last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global prices for oil and other commodities soaring.
Global oil prices have stabilised this year but consumers in Thailand are still feeling the pinch. After suffering from rising power bills since the start of this year, consumers got some relief on Monday when the energy regulator announced the cost of electricity will fall by 2 satang per unit from May.
Srettha also promised a flat fare of 20 baht for elevated and underground trains throughout the city, as well as a minimum wage of 600 baht per day within four years, starting at over 400 baht next year.
Other promises made by Pheu Thai include raising the starting salary for Bachelor’s degree holders to 25,000 baht, a subsidy for all households earning less than 20,000 baht per month, and a 10,000-baht handout of digital money to everyone aged over 16, which the party claims will stimulate the grassroots economy.
From this week, Srettha will have to take the Pheu Thai campaign stage without fellow PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who yesterday went on maternity leave to have her baby.