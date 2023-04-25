Bhumjaithai wants to see no parties dissolved: Anutin

Instead, he said, the wrongdoers should be punished individually.

Anutin, who is also his party’s PM candidate, was responding to reports that up to four parties may be dissolved because their executives have allegedly violated the election law.

“On reports that certain parties will be dissolved, Bhumjaithai wants to express its stand that political parties belong to the people. They are not owned by anyone in particular. Dissolving parties will not benefit anybody,” Anutin said.

“So, we don’t support the dissolution of any party. In the democratic system, only wrongdoers should be punished individually.”