Bhumjaithai wants to see no parties dissolved: Anutin
Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that crimes committed by parties’ executives should not be cited as reasons for dissolving parties.
Instead, he said, the wrongdoers should be punished individually.
Anutin, who is also his party’s PM candidate, was responding to reports that up to four parties may be dissolved because their executives have allegedly violated the election law.
“On reports that certain parties will be dissolved, Bhumjaithai wants to express its stand that political parties belong to the people. They are not owned by anyone in particular. Dissolving parties will not benefit anybody,” Anutin said.
“So, we don’t support the dissolution of any party. In the democratic system, only wrongdoers should be punished individually.”
When told that Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former member of the Election Commission (EC), recently predicted that up to four parties could be dissolved for reportedly violating the election law, Anutin said it was Somchai’s personal view. He reiterated that Bhumjaithai does not want to see any party dissolved.
He said Bhumjaithai would focus on convincing voters to opt for it rather than pushing for the dissolution of its opponents.
He added that his party would not use smear tactics to attack their rivals either.