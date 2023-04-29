Where different parties stand in Thailand’s political compass

Various political parties have laid out their policies to develop the country based on their ideologies.

For instance, the progressive wing, represented by parties like Pheu Thai and Move Forward, have proposed some path-breaking policies that include abolishing mandatory military service.

The Nation takes a look at what the different parties stand for according to their political ideologies.

The origin of the political terms "left" and "right"

The terms "left" and "right" emerged in the summer of 1789, during the turmoil of the French Revolution, which marked a sea change in the country’s political situation.

As the situation heated up, the National Assembly gathered to act as the government to write a new constitution.