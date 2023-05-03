Six parties embrace innovation as key tool to move Thailand forward

The event, co-organised by the Institute of Asian Studies and the Faculty of Architecture at Chulalongkorn University, was themed “Innovation Policies to Move the Country Forward”. Each party shared its innovation vision to develop Thailand.

Voranai Vanijaka of the Chart Pattana Kla Party, Tankhun Jitissara of the Democrat Party, Suksit Srichomkwan of the Pheu Thai Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the Move Forward Party, Thepparith Senamngern of the Thai Sang Thai Party, and Duangrit Benjathikul Chairungruang of the Untied Thai Nation Party spoke at the event.

All of them agreed that innovation is critical for an exponential improvement in all aspects of Thailand's competitiveness.

They also shared a similar vision and policies for cultivating an innovation mindset in Thailand and enabling it to be a key leader in addressing future challenges and difficulties.

However, they pointed out that in order to achieve the top spot on the global list of innovative countries, Thailand must first form a new government that is truly democratic, fair, open-minded, and transparent.

Voranai of the Chart Pattana Kla Party said the country needed to dismantle its bureaucratic system, which is riddled with redundancy and allows corruption to flourish.

He proposed establishing digital government tech as a good starting point for Thailand to become an innovative country, arguing that technology would ensure there would be no chance of bribery or corruption.

He believed that innovation could not occur unless Thailand has a democratic government that could assure its people there were no hidden agendas or capitalists involved.

If you want to improve Thailand's innovation, start with the government, he said.