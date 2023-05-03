No problem with Prawit becoming PM: Prayut
Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has no problems with caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan being ready to be the next PM.
Speaking in an interview with Nation Group on Tuesday, Prayut, the United Thai Nation Party's PM candidate, said he met his Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) counterpart last week. He added that he also met up with Prawit during the Songkran festival in April.
He explained that he and Prawit did not discuss politics at either meeting as the timing was not opportune but that he hopes to hold talks with Prawit on the issue after the May 14 election.
Brushing off Prawit's remark that whoever gets the highest number of votes should form the government, Prayut noted that this had long been Prawit’s stance and he had made it known to many people.
“Pom (Prawit) said he is ready to become prime minister. PPRP members have two PM candidates in mind, so I have no problem if Prawit becomes the next PM,” he added.
He said he had told Prawit before leaving PPRP that he would feel comfortable if Prawit were ready to be the next PM because the party members supported him.
He also confirmed that he had not quarrelled with anyone.