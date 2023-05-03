No problem with Prawit becoming PM: Prayut

Speaking in an interview with Nation Group on Tuesday, Prayut, the United Thai Nation Party's PM candidate, said he met his Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) counterpart last week. He added that he also met up with Prawit during the Songkran festival in April.

He explained that he and Prawit did not discuss politics at either meeting as the timing was not opportune but that he hopes to hold talks with Prawit on the issue after the May 14 election.