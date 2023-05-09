Lese-Majeste law to stay in place: Pheu Thai

She said discussions about section 112 should be conducted in the parliament as it is a sensitive matter covering such issues as who can file a lawsuit and decide on punishment for violators.

She added that the party would talk with the court about requesting bail for imprisoned youngsters who violated the lese-majeste law.

She denied rumours that Pheu Thai will eventually join hands with the three Ps, namely caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and caretaker Interior Minister Anupong "Pok" Paochinda.