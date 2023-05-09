Lese-Majeste law to stay in place: Pheu Thai
Pheu Thai Party will not abolish section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese-majeste law, the party's PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra said during an interview on TikTok and Instagram.
She said discussions about section 112 should be conducted in the parliament as it is a sensitive matter covering such issues as who can file a lawsuit and decide on punishment for violators.
She added that the party would talk with the court about requesting bail for imprisoned youngsters who violated the lese-majeste law.
She denied rumours that Pheu Thai will eventually join hands with the three Ps, namely caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and caretaker Interior Minister Anupong "Pok" Paochinda.
She said any political parties joining with Pheu Thai must accept three conditions:
• Parties must agree with Pheu Thai policies
• A Pheu Thai candidate must be prime minister
• Pheu Thai candidates must be ministers of major ministries
She added that Pheu Thai is ready to join hands with Move Forward Party.
However, the results of the May 14 election will determine whether these conditions will be required. She added that Pheu Thai has managed to play an important role in Thai politics thanks to people's support.
Meanwhile, another Pheu Thai PM candidate Srettha Thavisin said the party must look into requesting bail for young people so they do not lose the opportunity to learn, and noted that the new generations are concerned about the lese majeste law.
He also believes that problems related to lese majeste law should be mitigated peacefully.
Srettha confirmed that the party's policies can become a reality despite concerns among people and government agencies, explaining that the proposed 10,000 baht digital cash handouts could be realized by spending the remaining budget in the previous fiscal year.
Pheu Thai does not have to borrow funds, he said, adding that this policy will not cause a debt burden as it is a one-off.
He also pointed out that digital cash is not cryptocurrency and it cannot be transferred.