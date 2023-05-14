Police detect 8 possible vote buying cases on election day

Four suspects have already been charged with vote buying, said Lt-General Nithithorn Jintakanon, spokesman of the election security centre,

Police are still conducting investigations to ensure the cases were not attempts by some candidates to frame rivals.

Nithithorn said the centre was alerted to 23 cases of ballot tearing, but most were unintentional as the ballots were torn by intoxicated voters or people suffering from dementia.