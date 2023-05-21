Bangkok Move Forward MP-elect apologises for her first mistake
A Move Forward MP-elect embarrassed herself when she mistakenly called on schools in her Bangkok constituency to stop forcing students to purchase expensive boy and girl scout uniforms.
Rukchanok Srinork, MP-elect for Bangkok’s Constituency 28, had on Friday sent the open letter to all schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in her constituency.
Bangkok’s Constituency 28 covers the Chom Thong, Bang Bon and Nong Khaem districts.
After Rukchanok released the open letter, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt came out the following day to say this measure was already being enforced.
He thanked the MP-elect for her concerns and said one of his deputies would explain the issue later.
On Saturday, the BMA’s Education Department released a response saying it had instructed all BMA-run schools on January 13 to stop forcing students to wear scout uniforms.
The letter said school principals should only ask students to wear badges or scarves indicating they are boy scouts or girl guides.
Rukchanok later said in a Facebook post that she wanted to thank Chadchart for the steps taken and extended her apology for writing to schools without studying the issue thoroughly first.
She also said she hoped to work with Chadchart and BMA agencies at all levels as a Bangkok MP for the next four years.