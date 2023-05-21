Bangkok Move Forward MP-elect apologises for her first mistake

Rukchanok Srinork, MP-elect for Bangkok’s Constituency 28, had on Friday sent the open letter to all schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in her constituency.

Bangkok’s Constituency 28 covers the Chom Thong, Bang Bon and Nong Khaem districts.

After Rukchanok released the open letter, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt came out the following day to say this measure was already being enforced.