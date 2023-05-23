US rejects purchase bid, says F-35 fighter jets too sophisticated for Thailand

An RTAF source said on Tuesday that US Ambassador Robert F Godec met RTAF chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot last week to personally inform him of Washington’s decision.

The source quoted Godec as saying that RTAF does not have the facilities or required security measures to accommodate the fighter jets.

However, the source expressed doubts, saying the rejection may have been because President Joe Biden’s administration believes Bangkok is tilting too much towards Beijing.