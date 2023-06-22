Activist tells EC to approach charter court in Pita’s ITV shareholding case

Nopparuj Worachitwutthikul, a former leader of an anti-2006 coup group, said he would give the EC until June 28 to send Pita’s alleged ITV shareholding case to the Constitutional Court or he would campaign for MPs and senators to seek the ruling.

Nopparut, whose White Pigeons group campaigned against the 2006 coup makers, said he believed Pita was not qualified to contest the May 14 election because he held shares in ITV, which Nopparut said was an active media firm.

Last month, another activist, Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, asked the EC to disqualify Pita as an election candidate for allegedly holding 42,000 shares in ITV Plc.