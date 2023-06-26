Why Prayut will continue living in his Army residence after PM term ends

Prayut has been living in the Ban Luang residence for over 10 years as a former Army chief without having to pay for power and water bills.

Civilian prime ministers, however, do not enjoy the same privileges as Prayut.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Prayut is living in the official residence under the clear regulations of the Royal Thai Army.

The court also ruled that the state should provide the official residence to the country’s leaders so that they can administer the country in public interest.

It has been reported that Prayut has himself designed his official residence. It was built on a two-rai (3,200 square metres) plot, surrounded by tall trees to block views from the outside for security reasons.

Prayut’s official residence has been visited by leading politicians during the past several years. It was reported that during political crises, Prayut’s official residence became a secret war room or a place for holding secret meetings.

When the Abhisit Vejjajiva government, in 2010, faced violent protests by the red shirts, Abhisit and then deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban were regular visitors to Prayut’s Ban Luang residence.

Although Prayut is expected to leave office as prime minister once the next PM is elected, tentatively by the middle of next month, there are no regulations to force him to leave the official residence.

The case of Prayut living in his Army residence is similar to that of the late former Army chief and former Privy Council president, General Prem Tinsulanonda, who lived in his Sisao Theves Residence for over 40 years.