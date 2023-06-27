Pita says he has enough support in Senate to become next PM

He also reiterated Move Forward’s policy to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, saying the law was being used as a tool for political bullying and did not benefit any parties.

It should be amended to suit the changed social context, he said, before adding that the issue will not affect the formation of a new government.

Amendment of the law is not part of the memorandum of understanding signed by Move Forward and its seven coalition partners.

Pita said he had no worries over a recent petition to the Constitutional Court seeking a ruling on whether plans to amend Section 112 are an attempt to overthrow constitutional monarchy.

Filed by Theerayut Suwankesorn, the petition cites a ruling by the Constitutional Court last November that student protest leaders calling for reform of the monarchy were attempting to overthrow the monarchy.

Pita said his government would maintain democracy with the King as head of state and dismissed the petition as a distortion of the truth.

He also asked people to wait for the result of a meeting between Move Forward and Pheu Thai, due tomorrow (Wednesday), on which party will get the post of House speaker.