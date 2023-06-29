Prayut calls for swift and peaceful formation of new government

Prayut made the comment while responding to questions from Government House reporters about how long he thought it would take for a new government to be formed.

“I can’t estimate that because it's a political process,” Prayut replied, adding: “I’ll carry out my duty until July 3 when His Majesty will preside over the state opening of the Parliament.”

He said that the next step after the opening ceremony will be the election of the House speaker.