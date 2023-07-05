Graft agency gives Pita until July 23 to clarify ITV shareholding

Wattanachai Summee, assistant secretary-general of the commission, said the NACC wanted more details on the statement in Pita’s assets declaration regarding his holding of shares in ITV Plc as the executor of his late-father’s estate.

It was submitted to the NACC on June 21.

“Pita only submitted a copy of the court order that appointed him as executor [of his father’s estate],” Wattanachai said.

The NACC wants to see the list of the assets in the estate that Pita submitted to the court.

Pita said the South Bangkok Civil Court assigned him as executor of his late-father’s estate in 2007.

Wattanachai said Pita had previously asked for a 30-day extension of the deadline for submitting the documents and that this deadline will end on July 23.