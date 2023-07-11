Coalition will ‘do its best’ to make Pita PM, says Pheu Thai’s Phumtham

He said the meeting was for the eight partners to discuss what they could do to help Pita win enough votes.

“We have to discuss how much each of us can do. But there is only one plan – the nomination of Pita as the prime minister candidate,” Phumtham said when a reporter asked him to confirm the number of senators the two parties have lobbied.

“The coalition partners will push Pita with all of our strength. We’ll do all we can. This is to declare our will that we’ll do our duty to the best,” Phumtham said.

He added that it would depend on the joint Parliament sitting to decide how many more rounds of voting would be held if Pita failed to receive the required 376 votes in the first round.

Phumtham also declined to comment on speculation that the EC will decide to send the iTV shareholding case against Pita to the Constitutional Court.

“We won’t interfere in that process. Let it proceed according to law,” he said.