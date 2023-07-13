MFP supporters gather as opponents step up challenges ahead of PM vote

Arnon, who has participated in several pro-democracy movements, was speaking to the crowd who gathered at the Skywalk in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathum Wan district on Wednesday evening.

Pita supporters gathered at the Skywalk at around 6pm after the EC resolved earlier on Wednesday to ask the Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita as an MP for holding 42,000 shares in media firm iTV when he filed his papers to run in the May 14 election.

Upon learning of the resolution, Pita responded that the EC appeared to have speeded up the iTV shareholding probe against him ahead of the PM vote on Thursday. He felt that he had not been treated fairly by the EC because its investigative panel had never summoned him and given him a chance to explain his position.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court also accepted a petition against Pita and Move Forward Party over their election campaign to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law.