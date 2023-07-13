Most Thai online users want Pita as PM, study finds

• 65.7% want to see the eight coalition parties successfully set up the next government with Pita as prime minister.

• 22.4% are calling on senators to respect the people’s mandate and do their duty with dignity before they leave office in a year.

• 6.9% want all MPs outside the Move Forward bloc to vote for Pita so that democracy can move on.

• 3% want Move Forward to take one step back by dropping their pledge to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code in exchange for votes to elect Pita.

• 1% want the coalition to hold back and allow a minority government to rule the country for one year until the current senators' term expires.

• 1% want the PM vote to be held continuously for one year if no candidate wins, until the current Senate’s tenure expires.

Dataxet said its study also found that Pita alone had created media value on various websites and social network pages worth 1.186 billion baht.

Pita has led to 5.019 million “buzzes” or mentions and engagements by social networkers during July 5 to 12, which constituted a growth of over 73.4% from the previous period.