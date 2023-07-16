Seree threatens to sue 2 online users for ‘bullying’ him over PM vote

He said the two persons damaged his reputation through their online posts, so his lawyer will file a defamation suit against them with Talingchan Criminal Court.

The senator said he will hold a press conference at 11am on Monday to provide details of the case and the name of the two defendants after the case has been filed.

He said he will also have his lawyer hear the complaints of other senators who have been bullied online or defamed by supporters of Move Forward following the PM vote on Thursday. He said the lawyer will gather information before filing defamation lawsuits gradually.