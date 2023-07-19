Pita ineligible for renomination, Parliament majority decides

The regulation forbids the resubmission of a motion that has already failed in a session.

The vote was called by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in line with regulation No 151, which allows a vote if there is a dispute over the interpretation of parliamentary rules.

The issue of whether Pita can be renominated was put up for debate after Move Forward members insisted it does not violate regulation No 41, while other parliamentarians insisted it did.

Wan Muhamad opened the joint session at about 9am.

Pheu Thai MP Sutin Klangsang proposed Pita as the candidate for the prime minister and as many as 299 MPs endorsed his nomination although the Constitution requires only 50.

After that, senators and MPs from parties outside the eight-party collation objected, stating that Pita's renomination violated Parliamentary Rule No. 41.

Senator Seree Suwanpanont and MP Akaradej Wongpitakroj from the United Thai Nation Party were two prominent lawmakers opposed to Pita’s nomination.

Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome said in response that the Parliament was in the process of nominating Pita as premier and was not resubmitting a motion.