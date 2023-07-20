Srettha ready to be next PM, suggests Pheu Thai may ditch Move Forward

“I am a PM candidate for Pheu Thai. I must be ready to take care of economic matters as assigned by the party,” he told reporters.

A property tycoon turned politician, Srettha was also asked to comment on the possibility of “pushing Move Forward out of the coalition” after its PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure majority support from both Houses of Parliament.

“That’s simple math. You may count by yourself. Everyone knows about that,” he said, adding that it was “too early” to conclude that Pheu Thai would nominate him for the parliamentary vote to select the next prime minister in a coalition that excluded Move Forward.

Srettha said representatives from the eight coalition partners would soon discuss their next joint move. If they agree to allow Pheu Thai to nominate its candidate, the party’s executive board would select one of its three PM candidates for the vote.