Protesters call on Pheu Thai to maintain coalition integrity

Several groups of protesters including the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, Mokeluang Rimnam, ThaluWang and People's Movement for a Just Society (P-Move), began demonstrating at 5pm.

Protesters put up placards on the pedestrian bridge and sprayed messages on the road. They also staged a mock hanging from the pedestrian walkway in memory of the protesters who died during the demonstrations against the government led by former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva in 2010.

Protesters urged senators to listen to the people's voice and Pheu Thai Party to maintain its stance on forming a democratic government with Move Forward Party.

They also urged political parties and senators to stop thinking that amending the lese-majeste law aims to overthrow the monarchy, saying that it instead has the objective of seeking a fair and just solution for the country.