Ball is in your court, Pheu Thai to tell Move Forward at next meeting of coalition

Pheu Thai leaders last weekend met with the parties in the outgoing coalition government, including Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, Chart Thai Pattana, and United Thai Nation, to ask for their input on how a new government could be formed.

Some senior Pheu Thai figures also met with senators to discuss the matter.

Phumtham said on Friday that the party leaders and senators whom Pheu Thai had met had all made it clear that they would not vote for the eight-party coalition as long as its future government would include Move Forward.

“We would report to the eight-party coalition what we heard and see what the coalition partners, particularly Move Forward, would tell us to do next. We want Move Forward to make a decision about this matter,” Phumtham said.

He said that the meeting of the eight-party alliance would take place in early August, ahead of the next parliamentary meeting scheduled for August 4 by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

A Pheu Thai PM candidate was expected to be nominated for parliamentary voting at the next joint meeting of both Houses. The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday (July 27) but was cancelled after the Ombudsman’s Office petitioned the Constitutional Court for a verdict on the parliamentary decision to block Pita’s renomination on the grounds that it was a violation of parliamentary rules on resubmission of the same motion in the same session. The court is scheduled to decide on August 3 whether to accept the petition.